Red Bull boss not worried about Sergio Perez’s qualifying woes - “We know he’ll get back there”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not worried about Sergio Perez's qualifying form at the moment, claiming the Mexican will bounce back. Perez has failed to reach Q3 in five of the previous races, with Q1 exits on occasion.

Horner is confident that the former Racing Point driver will make amends in Hungary next weekend and will slowly build his confidence back up. While the Red Bull driver was only 14 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen after Miami, the Dutchman has now built a 99-point lead in the drivers' standings.

As a result, Perez often resorts to damage limitations on Sundays, an act that is stopping him from catching his teammate Verstappen, who recently won his sixth consecutive race in 2023.

Speaking about Sergio Perez's qualifying woes, Horner told Formula1.com:

“He just needs to break it now. He’ll do it in Budapest, I’m confident. I think it’s just one of those things. As in sport, all sport, 90% of it is in the head and I think he just needs a good run, and he’ll find his momentum again.”

The Red Bull boss concluded:

“We’re supporting him, we know he can do it, we know he’ll get back there and we’re just trying to make sure it happens as quickly as possible.”

Lando Norris would be a better teammate for Max Verstappen over Sergio Perez, claims Red Bull senior figure

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko believes Lando Norris would be a better teammate for Max Verstappen than Sergio Perez, who has been struggling in qualifying in recent times.

Perez is not able to extract maximum performance from his RB19 like his teammate Max Verstappen, who just took his sixth consecutive victory of the year at the 2023 F1 British GP.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, finished behind the Dutchman in Britain, using his upgraded McLaren perfectly. However, the Briton is committed to McLaren until 2025. Speaking about Lando Norris as a teammate to Verstappen over Sergio Perez, Marko told the media, as quoted by RacingNews365.com:

"Lando has a contract with McLaren until 2025, but he is by far the best of the younger drivers. With his youthful character, he would also be the best fit for Red Bull. It's no secret that he and Max are good friends."

It will be interesting to see if Perez's dismal qualifying streak continues in Hungary next weekend.

