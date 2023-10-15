Red Bull camp left divided after Christian Horner reportedly looking to get rid of Helmut Marko

Rumors have started to swirl around the Red Bull camp, hinting at a growing divide between long-time associates Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

A partnership decades old now seems to be coming to an end between the two racing masterminds inside the reigning Constructors' Champions' camp after reports of an impending rift.

The recent strain in their alliance came to light when Horner found himself in the unenviable position of having to address Marko's regrettable comments concerning Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The 80-year-old's remarks, both xenophobic and unfounded, sparked outrage and raised questions about his standing within the team. Fans' demands to sack Marko came thick and fast, casting a shadow over the Austrian's public image.

Known to be Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz's right hand man, Marko's tenure had long been considered secure. However, the former's passing last year introduced an element of uncertainty.

With a new board at the helm of parent company Red Bull GmbH, it has been reported by Brazilian outlet Globo that a "political movement" has been unfolding behind the scenes.

The team, which has been grappling with a sense of turmoil since Mateschitz's demise, now faces the potential departure of a key figure. In the words of the Brazilian newspaper Globo:

“Horner has been trying to get rid of Marko for some time to control the group's operation in Formula 1 as a whole.”

More turmoil inside the Red Bull board as Christian Horner wants AlphaTauri driver out

It has come to light that the Red Bull Team Principal has set his sights not only on parting ways with Helmut Marko, but also on ushering out AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Since his entry into the team ranks in 2021, Tsunoda's performance on the track has been met with mixed reviews. Despite this, official confirmation had been received regarding Tsunoda's continued presence in the AlphaTauri lineup for the upcoming season, where he would partner veteran Daniel Ricciardo.

However, Globo's latest report suggests that Horner is pushing for a paradigm shift, advocating for Tsunoda's departure.

Such a decision, though, comes with a substantial financial implication, as it would necessitate Honda, the team's engine supplier, to cut a cheque of $10 million in order to cut ties with the Japanese driver.

With the impending departure of Helmut Marko already coming as a surprise, the potential exit of Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri stable adds a new layer of uncertainty.

It remains to be seen what comes next for Helmut Marko as the future of the Austrian, who was once viewed as an indomitable presence within his team, now hangs in the balance.