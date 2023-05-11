Red Bull can finish 1-2 in every race regardless of their starting position, says Martin Brundle

F1 pundit Martin Brundle reckons the two Red Bull drivers can finish 1-2 in any race, regardless of their starting position. The Austrian-British team has been dominant this season, winning all four races by a country mile. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have two wins apiece.

In his column on Sky Sports, Brundle explained how Red Bull's speed is simply unprecedented. He dove deep and wrote how the RB19's fundamental concept's superiority has allowed the team to dominate the grid.

He added that even if the other teams inculcate the same concept and remove drag from their cars, RB19, with its pace difference with DRS, will still dominate:

"Their speed is simply irresistible, and that's where the other teams must focus. It won't be easy; that's an overall car design philosophy rather than an update. And even then, only after they've understood what Red Bull are doing to dump so much drag. With the DRS rear wing open the Red Bull is fundamentally much faster in top speed than the other nine teams. So much so that I suspect that wherever they start on the grid, and given no outside factors, they can finish one-two."

The reigning world champions are leading the constructors' championship with 224 points, miles ahead of second placed Aston Martin, who have 102. Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship with 119 points and is closely followed by Sergio Perez with 105.

Apart from the Australian GP, both Verstappen and Perez have finished in the front row this season.

Red Bull taskmaster not worried about battles between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is not too concerned about the intense on- and off-track battles between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. It's clear that Checo is a title contender and will put pressure on Verstappen.

However, Dr. Marko reckons history will not repeat itself, and the team will not witness another Sebastian Vettel-Mark Webber or Max Verstappen-Daniel Ricciardo rivalry. As per ORF Sport, he said:

“Worried about a repeat of the Vettel-Webber and Verstappen-Ricciardo incidents? Not at all, for now, everything is going well and both were going to the limit. At least Max and Checo can drive freely, as they have done so far. They are two sensible drivers and intelligent enough not to do stupid things in the racetrack."

The team have clearly said that both their drivers are free to race each other on track. Only time will tell whether they continue that stance.

