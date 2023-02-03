Red Bull Car Launch: 5 memorable moments of the Austrian team from the 2022 F1 season

Defending constructors' champion Red Bull Racing F1 team will unveil their 2023 challenger on Friday (February 3) in New York. The livery launch for the Austrian team is one of the most anticipated in the world of Formula 1 as this will be the first time fans will get a glimpse of the changes on the car made by the team.

In 2022, RB-18 was the most dominant car on the grid and won both the drivers' and constructors' world championships. Let's take a look at their 2022 success ahead of their livery launch in New York.

#1 Max Verstappen winning his second world championship in a row

Max Verstappen won his second world championship in the sport and became a double world champion with the Austrian team. The Dutch driver was dominant throughout the season as he won 15 out of the 22 races in the 2022 F1 season.

He was able to wrap up the championship at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP and ended the season with 454 points, a record for the most points scored in a season.

#2 Red Bull winning their first constructors' championship since 2013

Red Bull were finally able to take home the constructors' championship trophy away from Mercedes. The German manufacturer had won every constructors' title since the beginning of the Turbo-Hybrid era in 2014.

However, in 2022, Red Bull finally got their fifth double in F1 and won their first double since the dominant 2013 season.

#3 Max Verstappen's iconic Belgian GP win

Max Verstappen was in a class of his own at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP race weekend after the summer break. The Dutchman claimed the pole position with a 0.632s gap to Carlos Sainz but had to start outside of the top 10 due to taking a fresh engine.

During the race, the world champion could not be contained as he took the lead after just 18 laps and won the race, starting from P14.

#4 Sergio Perez winning the Monaco GP

Sergio Perez had a stellar 2022 season and he was in the championship hunt in the early part of the season. During that time, the Mexican was able to register his maiden pole position in the sport in Jeddah.

However, the highlight of his season came at the iconic F1 Monaco GP, when he clinched the win at the Principality after starting the race in P3. Perez was able to fend off the challenge from the two Ferraris and his teammate during the second half of the race to achieve arguably his greatest moment in the sport.

#5 Red Bull winning 17 races in the season

Red Bull had the most aerodynamically efficient car in 2022 as it was able to produce the necessary downforce without compromising the straight-line speed on the straights.

This lethal combination made the RB-18, a threat on every track layout for its rivals. Red Bull showcased the dominance of their car by winning 17 out of 22 races throughout the season.

