Mercedes boss Toto Wolff makes his feelings crystal clear about the proposed return to V10 engines 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels that the idea of a V10 engine being reintroduced is a tactic by rivals as they are not in a strong position for 2026. The 2026 F1 regulations are a drastic step from the current set. The new regulations will feature a 50/50 split of electric and internal combustion power.

To add to this, there is a return to active aerodynamics on the cards for the first time in three decades. This is essentially a departure from the regulations that we have right now, as 2026 is likely to not feature ground-effect cars.

What has, however, been a drastic and somewhat radical proposal that has shaken the world of F1 is the governing body proposing a return to V10 engines on sustainable fuel in the near future, with the 2026 regulations likely to be scrapped. While nothing has been set in stone, questions are being asked over the viability of such a thing and if teams would be willing to even commit to such a change at this short notice.

Mercedes is the team that went on a dominant run the last time there was a power unit change in 2014. If the rumors are to be believed, the same has been the case for the current regulations, with only positive things being heard about the program.

Mercedes chief Wolff has hinted that there seems to be a case of rivals finding out that they're not in a position to compete and are therefore coming up with these proposals. Specifying that the team is open to any proposal put in front of it, Wolff told Motorsport:

“There are probably some who fear they have not reached the competitiveness they hoped for, the same thing happened in 2014. Now that we are getting to perfect the engines that we will use next year I think there are some who fear they do not have a good product, and that is why the idea of the V10 suddenly comes up, it is a targeted action. But having said that, we at Mercedes are always open to discussion on these issues”.

Mercedes boss open to discussing the future of the sport

The debate around the return of V10s first began during the Chinese GP, and multiple teams have weighed in on it already. The Mercedes boss said that he was more than open to having a conversation about the same. He said,

“Is it a V8, is it a V10? What kind of hybrid system should we adopt? Sustainable fuel is clearly a fixed point, for us a naturally aspirated engine can be as good as a turbo, whatever challenge arises we will accept, as long as there is adequate governance to carry out the right decision-making process. Let's sit around a table and discuss, all the engine manufacturers bring their ideas and establish what we want to have after 2030,” he told Motorsport.

If reports are to be believed, then it does appear that Red Bull and Ferrari are open to the idea of postponing the 2026 regulations, while Audi is against it.

