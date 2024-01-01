Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko provides update about his future association in F1

Red Bull senior advisor Helmet Marko recently stated that he will be staying at Red Bull and continuing to operate as normal. He had previously claimed that he would be speaking to his seniors about his future in the team and in the sport.

However, it has now been decided by the man himself that he will be staying with the reigning world champions.

In an exclusive interview with OE24, Marko was asked whether his future status with the team had been clarified. He claimed that everything would continue as planned, saying:

"Yes, in a positive sense, everything continues as planned."

When asked about the stress of 24 races coming up in the 2024 F1 season, Helmut Marko claimed that he is excited rather than stressed by the massive calendar.

"Yes, yes. But that's not a stress for me. If I said, 'Madness, what's coming!' It will be difficult. But I say to myself: Australia is beautiful, I'm looking forward to the trip to Melbourne. From Friday, 11 a.m. to Sunday evening, I do my job for Red Bull Racing, and I like that."

Despite his age (80), Helmut Marko will continue to work with the Austrian-British team as a senior advisor.

Red Bull does not have an alternative power unit deal if their engines fail in 2026

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko recently claimed that the team does not have a Plan B for power unit failure in 2026. Since the team will soon be using their own power units, there will be a risk of failure since they are new to making engines.

In an exclusive interview with OE24, Marko was asked whether there is an alternative deal with Honda if the team's own power unit fails. He replied:

"No, it has to work. From 2026, we will drive with our own engine. Until then, we want the best possible performance potential from Honda, which has worked well so far. Honda was my deal, so I will continue to look after it."

The Milton Keynes-based team has partnered with Ford to create power units. Ford will be another automotive giant that enters Formula 1 in 2026.