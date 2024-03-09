Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko reportedly leaked the chats of Christian Horner's investigation

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko might have been the one who leaked the chats of Christian Horner's investigation. This major revelation has come out of the Austrian TV ORF as the entire political drama continues to bring droplets of information to the public.

The entire saga began when Red Bull announced that Christian Horner was being investigated for cross-border behavior. After the grievance was dismissed, on the very next day, the evidence was leaked by someone to 100s of journalists, the FOM, the FIA, and the team principals.

With Christian Horner under pressure from different sides, he tried to enforce some level of calm in the proceedings by asking everyone to draw a line and move on. This was followed by Red Bull's Helmut Marko revealing to the media during qualifying that he might not even be at Australia (the next race) and there was a possibility that he might leave the team. Marko told ORF:

"What if I’m not in Australia? It’s still too early to tell. I have to decide what to do. But there is a theoretical possibility that I will leave the team.”

However, things have taken another turn as the Austrian TV has also reported that Helmut Marko might have been the one who leaked the data to the press. The Austrian TV ORF reported:

“It is believed that he [Helmut Marko] was the one who leaked the chats to the press.”

Jos Verstappen takes a shot at the Red Bull team principal

While Christian Horner talked to the media, he made it a point to emphasize that it was now time for everyone to draw a line and move forward. The investigation had been completed and it had reached a conclusion, and ultimately it was canceled.

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, was, however, steadfast and said that it was too late for that now. The Dutch former driver opted not to comment any further in his chat with Daily Mail, as he said:

“I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems."