Red Bull chief decides to avoid addressing controversial comments on Sergio Perez any further: "I will only talk about sporting matters"

In the wake of a controversial statement regarding Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, the team's chief advisor Helmut Marko has decided to maintain silence on the matter.

Marko's remarks, made during a discussion on Servus TV after the Italian GP in Monza, sparked a firestorm of controversy.

The Red Bull advisor lauded Sergio Perez for his commendable performances, yet a select few sentences have been seen as problematic.

"He is South American and that's why his head is not as focused as Max Verstappen's or Sebastian Vettel's."

This snippet ignited a maelstrom of criticism within the F1 community, with Marko swiftly labeled as a racist. Amidst exponential heat towards him, the Austrian took the step of penning a written apology in an attempt to address the fallout.

As the racing world gears up for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, Helmut Marko has decided to observe a vow of silence concerning the Sergio Perez comments. In a statement to F1-Insider.com, Marko affirmed:

"If there are any questions, I won’t answer them. I will only talk about sporting matters."

Helmut Marko sets sights on historic perfect season for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2023

After Max Verstappen's sensational 10th consecutive victory in Monza, Red Bull Racing's dominance in the 2023 season continues to rewrite the F1 history books.

Their 15th consecutive team win places them tantalizingly close to achieving an unprecedented clean sweep of all 22 races this year.

Traditionally cautious about looking beyond the next race, Red Bull's chief advisor, Helmut Marko, has candidly acknowledged the allure of a perfect season. While their primary aim remains securing the world championships, Marko articulated to Motorsports.com:

"If we win in Singapore, then the chance is there that we can win all the races. Of course, it is becoming a goal now."

With eight races remaining, the impending Singapore Grand Prix presents a pivotal opportunity to further solidify their pursuit of this historic feat. Sergio Perez crucially won the race on the Marina Bay Street Circuit last season.

While Marko acknowledges the formidable challenge ahead, he remains undeterred, stating:

"In the beginning of the season, it was not realistic to win all the races and it has never happened before."

This acknowledgment underscores the gravity of the endeavor, as the team seeks to achieve a milestone that has eluded even the most dominant forces in F1 history.

As the racing world watches with bated breath, both Verstappen and Perez embark on the next leg of their journey, with their sights set firmly on achieving immortality.