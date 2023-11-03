Red Bull chief Helmut Marko points finger at Fernando Alonso for rumors surrounding the Spaniard's future

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently blamed Fernando Alonso himself for rumors surrounding him about leaving Aston Martin and moving to Red Bull. These rumors are brewing due to the recent downfall of the British team and how the Spaniard is not happy with the team's current state.

According to F1 Insider, Marko addressed the rumors about Fernando Alonso and feels that the driver himself must have scattered these rumors through the Spanish media to 'create a mood' around the paddock and fanbase. Marko said:

"As for the rumors about Alonso: I can well imagine that Alonso scattered them himself, because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing lately after the brilliant start of the season."

Expand Tweet

Later on, Helmut Marko mentioned that Red Bull's sole focus before the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP is to simply win every single race and help Sergio Perez secure second place in the drivers' championship. They are not interested in any driver moves as of now.

He said:

"It would not be the first time that he used his home media to create a mood. Again and to write down: We only have sporting goals in mind that we deal with until the last race in Abu Dhabi. And they are: We want to win all races and make the vice title clear with Perez."

Of course, all these rumors and debates need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as there has been no official announcement from any of the teams or drivers. Furthermore, on several occasions, the Red Bull seniors have made it clear that Perez will remain on the team for the 2024 F1 season.

Fernando Alonso enraged by rumors about him moving to Red Bull

Though Helmut Marko feels Fernando Alonso himself is spreading the rumors of him moving to Red Bull, the Spaniard himself addressed the rumors and expressed his anger for the media, which are trying to create fake news. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he stated that they are just paddock rumors and he is not at all happy with them.

He said:

"Nothing to say, they’re just rumors… Normal paddock rumors. They’re just people who want to gain followers… who just want to have fun. And I don’t think it’s fun when they ‘play’ about these things. I’ll make sure there are consequences."

Expand Tweet

This pretty much solidifies that despite the fact that the 42-year-old is disappointed with Aston Martin's decline in performance, he does not have any intention of moving to Red Bull.