Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reportedly approached by rival team amidst rumors of a rift with Christian Horner

As per recent reports, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was approached by a rival F1 team with an offer. The reports sparked up amidst a rumored rift between him and Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner. Since the Austrian has heaps of experience in Formula 1, several teams would be eager to hire him, despite Marko being blunt and harsh at times.

According to formulapassion.it, Business F1 magazine recently released a piece on how a rival team has contacted Red Bull senior for his services and knowledge in their camp.

Unfortunately, the details of the team interested in Marko were not revealed by the sources. The sources close to the matter also mentioned that the rival team mainly wanted information about the reigning world champions much more than his own services.

However, Marko himself sent back a response to the rival team and stated that he would not be moving anywhere from Red Bull and is determined to retire from the team. Of course, this entire rumor needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as no official statement has been announced.

Since the late Dietrich Mateschitz, part owner of the Red Bull group was a good friend of Helmut Marko, the Austrian also has a deep emotional connection to the team he is in.

Furthermore, Christian Horner and Marko have both confirmed that there are no harsh feelings between each other and other seniors on the team.

Fernando Alonso is not happy with rumors about him moving to Red Bull

It has been rumored that Fernando Alonso is unhappy with Aston Martin and could soon move to another team, especially Red Bull.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in Brazil, Alonso mentioned that he is not at all happy with such rumors and will make sure that there are consequences for those who keep spreading them.

"Nothing to say, they’re just rumours… Normal paddock rumours. They’re just people who want to gain followers… who just want to have fun. And I don’t think it’s fun when they ‘play’ about these things," Alonso said. "I’ll make sure there are consequences," the Spaniard said.

Though it is clear as day that Fernando Alonso is not happy with how Aston Martin is performing at the moment, he very much made it clear that rumors about him jumping ship yet again are only rumors.

However, hardly a few know what goes on behind closed doors in F1, especially when contracts and driver shuffles happen.