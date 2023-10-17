Red Bull chief Helmut Marko thrashes reports of his position being in danger at the Austrian team

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has thrashed the reports from Brazilian outlets claiming his position on the team might be in danger.

There have been a few reports doing rounds recently that have talked about possible friction between the team boss Christian Horner and the chief advisor. One of the reasons cited for this has been Helmut's somewhat unhinged nature in front of the media.

Helmut Marko's comments about Sergio Perez earlier in the season had caused some serious backlash in the media and the F1 paddock. When confronted about these views, Christian Horner clarified that Marko was not an employee of the racing team.

Helmut Marko was questioned about the recent reports by OE24 to which the Red Bull chief advisor said that the news and the reports were not true. When questioned how he was doing, he said:

“Good! Contrary to many assumptions I have to disappoint the, as they say, doomsayers. That’s because there is no crisis meeting, summit, or crunch talks. There is no summit this week."

Marko further explained that he had a contract until the end of next season and he would be the one who decides when to stop. However, he did hint that since Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death, there was a power struggle. He said:

“I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner. Due to the new constellation (after the death of Mateschitz, ed), everything is different. People are trying to redefine their powers."

Red Bull chief also rubbishes rumors of an ultimatum being issued to Sergio Perez

Marko also snubbed the rumors of Sergio Perez being given an ultimatum to perform by the end of the season or risk losing his seat. The Austrian claimed that since the team was winning a lot, these rumors were bound to spread as he said:

“This is all just speculation. Just like the one about Perez. There is no ultimatum for Perez. I think we’re winning too much – incredible things are being brought into the world. Max Verstappen’s performance should be appreciated much more, it is extraordinary.”