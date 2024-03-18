Red Bull Christian Horner's accuser 'disappointed' with the investigation process: Reports

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's accuser is reportedly believed to be 'disappointed' by the investigation process despite doing things 'by the book'.

The Briton was accused of 'inappropriate and controlling behavior' by a member of staff in early February. He was questioned by an external investigator appointed by the Red Bull Gmbh and subsequently cleared of the allegations on the eve of the Bahrain GP.

However, the accuser was suspended from the team with full pay following the full report of the investigation after it was believed that she may have lied in the process.

It is now being reported by Daily Mail that she filed a complaint regarding the same with the FIA as a source close to her allegedly disclosed her 'disappointment' with the full report.

The source added that she was not 'allowed' to see the full report of the investigation and wanted clarity as to why the inquiry reached its decision to clear the Red Bull team boss. They also claimed that the accuser feels 'let down' by the Austrian team as she 'behaved appropriately during the process'.

Red Bull team boss chimes in on his never-ending investigation coverage

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has stated it is 'time' for everyone to move forward from the investigation as he was cleared of the charges against him.

During the team principal's press conference in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks back, Horner said:

"Well, obviously, there's been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of this. A grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. And from there, we move onwards. And I think an awful lot has been made out of this.

"Obviously, it has been obviously of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. And I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it."

Amidst all the tensions revolving around a potential internal power struggle between the management and Horner's investigation drama, Red Bull have made a perfect start to the 2024 season with two back-to-back 1-2 finishes, with Max Verstappen finishing ahead of Sergio Perez.

With three flyaway races in Melbourne, Suzuka, and Shanghai next, it would be fascinating to see if the RB20 continues its dominance on three different track layouts with no indications from any of its rivals emerging as a threat to them.