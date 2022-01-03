"The Senna records" - Honda emotional after breaking own records, claim Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims the 2021 season was emotional for engine supplier Honda as they broke a long-standing Ayrton Senna record. Max Verstappen broke the record for the highest number of race wins in a single season with a Honda-powered engine. Verstappen also went on to win his first title in the sport over Lewis Hamilton in December last year.

Honda found huge success with McLaren and Ayrton Senna in late 1980s, with the team winning 15 out of 16 pole positions in 1988. It took them until 2021, however, to see their next drivers' title victory in the sport. Further, Max Verstappen and Red Bull broke an important Honda record, winning 10 races in the 2021 season with a Honda-powered car.

Speaking about Honda's involvement, the Briton said:

“They’ve done an amazing job this year, and without that crash at Silverstone, we’d have gone through the year with three engines. For them, it was so emotional because they kept breaking their own records. The Senna records, the pole positions, the podiums, the wins, and now the championship. For you to be on that list of champions is hugely proud for them. It’s just a shame [they’re leaving], maybe they’ll be back.”

Despite announcing their withdrawal from the sport, Honda is reportedly going to supply engines to the team until the end of the current hybrid era in 2025.

Sergio Perez praises Christian Horner's dedication to Red Bull

Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio 'Checo' Perez has praised Christian Horner for his dedication to Red Bull, claiming the Briton gives "everything" to the Milton Keynes-based team.

Speaking about Horner's passion for the team, the Mexican said:

“It’s his life. It’s everything. He gives everything for it. He gets very passionate and I think it’s great to see. The sport is great to see drivers with character. It’s great to see team bosses with character.”

Christian Horner brought Sergio Perez into the team after the Mexican had an excellent last-to-first performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020. The driver had been let go by his former team Racing Point and was about to retire from the sport before he got the call from Horner and Red Bull.

Perez and Verstappen are set to return in 2022, where they will try and defend the Dutchman's title.

