Red Bull claims it hasn't 'paid a great deal of attention' to Mercedes' new car

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner claims he hasn’t looked at Mercedes’ new radical design concept in much detail. The Milton Keynes-based squad's chief refrained from commenting on the design and believes his aerodynamicists and designers can look into it.

On being asked about his opinion on Mercedes' extreme design philosophy by Sky Sports, Horner said:

“I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to [the Mercedes]. It’s obviously a fairly different concept, but that’s for the designer guys and aerodynamicists to get into. Let the guys digest it and understand it.”

"To be honest with you, I haven't paid a great deal of attention to it"

Acknowledging the uniqueness of the no-sidepod design, Horner believes it's not up to him to analyze the concept. Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen was underwhelmed and unconcerned about the rival team's car.

Red Bull team boss clarified his comments surrounding legality of Mercedes’ car

Earlier in the day, German publication Auto Motor und Sport quoted Horner questioning the legality of the Mercedes car. The four-time world champion, however, put out a statement saying the Red Bull chief had not given any interviews or made any comments on the rival’s design.

The German publication had quoted Christian Horner saying:

“The new Mercedes violates the spirit of the regulations. For us there are some parts that are not legal.”

While AMuS tweeted saying Horner had been interviewed by veteran journalist Michael Schmidt, the Milton Keynes team put out a statement denying the comments.

Don't know why they did that.

On being asked by Sky Sports F1 about his comments on Day 1 of Bahrain testing, Horner said:

“I was slightly surprised to be reading comments I’m supposed to have been making, but there we go.”

The German publication had quoted Horner’s opinion on the car, where he felt Mercedes might have gone too extreme with their design philosophy. The Milton Keynes-based team's leader, however, denied making any remarks and refrained from commenting on their rival team’s tools altogether.

