Red Bull confirms Adrian Newey split as the 19 year partnership comes to an end

Red Bull has confirmed Adrian Newey's departure from the team, with the star designer set to end his 19-year stay with the team in the first quarter of 2025. The news comes after multiple media sources reported the same over the last few days, indicating that Newey had made up his mind to leave the team.

Multiple publications had claimed that the reason he was looking to move on from Red Bull was the breakdown of his relationship with Christian Horner. Newey was allegedly uncomfortable with the political turmoil at the start of the season, which was marred by assault allegations against Horner.

To add to this, Newey had not appreciated Horner's comments from last year, where the Red Bull boss credited the entire team for their success. Horner hinted that Newey's role had evolved into a more participatory one.

The Austrian team has now made Newey's departure official via a statement on social media, which read:

"The Team announces that Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025."

In the official press release, Horner thanked Newey for his contribution to the team. Calling the ace designer "a friend", Horner said:

"The past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership.

"The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us."

Adrian Newey thanks Red Bull for an almost two-decade-long partnership

Adrian Newey thanked Red Bull for its support and for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the team for 19 years. In the team's press release, he also revealed that he will be exclusively working on the RB17 road car project until the first quarter of the 2025 F1 season.

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team," Adrian Newey said.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team, my focus will lie there."

Newey's future seems uncertain at this stage. There is still a lack of clarity over whether there would be a one-year gardening leave, which would extend his unavailability to other teams to 2027. Aston Martin and Ferrari have been linked with Newey in recent weeks.