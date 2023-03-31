Red Bull dismisses possibility of conflict between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dismissed suggestions of a possible conflict emerging between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the season progresses. The two drivers are separated by just one point in the standings after two races as both have scored one pole position and one win. The only thing that separates the two drivers is the fastest lap secured by Max Verstappen on the last lap in Jeddah.

The fastest lap became a bone of contention for the Red Bull pair, as Sergio Perez admitted he wasn't aware that his teammate was going for it.

When asked if the relationship between Verstappen and Perez could deteriorate as the season progresses, Christian Horner was quick to dismiss the suggestion. He maintained that there are certain rules of engagement already in place for the two drivers. During the pre-race media scrum, he said:

"There's no reason why it should. I mean, they're both competitive animals, and they're both racing drivers at the end of the day, but they know the rules of engagement, in terms of it being team first, and particularly at this stage of the year, where we know that we don't have the development capability that other teams have in terms of wind tunnel time as the season goes on."

Horner added:

"So for us it's hugely important to bag as many points as we can, get as many into the championships as we can, early on, because we know the others are going to come back at us in the second half of the year."

How can Sergio Perez beat his Red Bull teammate?

Horner was asked what Sergio Perez needed to do in order to beat his teammate. The 49-year-old claimed that consistency will be the key, and the driver that can remain consistent throughout the season would emerge on top. He said:

"I think the key thing is that over such a long season, it is a marathon, I think it's all going to be about consistency over the 23-race series. That's going to be the differentiator and you know, he's made a great start and both drivers are pushing each other, which is what you want to see."

Red Bull could be in a spot of bother if we there is animosity between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez this season. Neither driver has shown a propensity to back down from a fight and they're not going to do so if a title is on the line.

