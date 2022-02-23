"It's not like football" – Red Bull driver claims uncertainty is 'the nature of F1'

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez suggested that uncertainty has always been a factor in F1, which makes it different from other sports. The Mexican driver believes the complicated nature of the sport makes it difficult for stewards to make decisions.

Describing the difference between F1 and other sports, Perez said:

“It’s not like football where everything is a lot clearer. Here, every incident is very different and it’s very hard for the stewards to make decisions. But as long as we can have consistency within the stewards to have them more consistently in the races, the same people.”

Demanding consistency in stewarding races, the 32-year-old insisted that supervizing F1 races was very different from other sports. Suggesting the same stewards for every race instead of rotating stewards, Perez felt F1 as a sport was too complex to make refereeing easy.

Describing F1 as less straightforward than others, the Red Bull driver said:

“We also have to support the new race director that comes in. It always takes time. It’s in the nature of our sport. It’s always a debate, it’s not as straightforward as other sports.”

Blaming a lot of the stewarding problems for the uncertainty in F1, Perez described the reason for the problem being the nature of the sport. Reiterating the importance of supporting the new FIA race director, the Mexican believes the changes will take time and there will always be debate and discussion over issues like these.

Red Bull’s 2022 challenger is the biggest team effort, according to Christian Horner

Speaking in their shakedown video shot at Silverstone, Red Bull CEO Christian Horner reckoned that RB18 was the result of the biggest team effort in the history of the Milton Keynes-based squad. The British team principal believes their car is a testimony to their team's effort and dedication with the new regulations in 2022.

Posting the video on his Instagram profile, Horner said:

“With new regulations for 2022, the RB18 is the biggest team effort in our history. It’s the testimony to the long hours and handwork from all at the Oracle Red Bull Racing, to be where we are today. It’s always great to see it come to life for the first time and now our focus is on looking to get the car optimised and race ready for the start of the 2022 season.”

The Milton Keynes-based squad's team principal looked forward to seeing the RB18 function on track ahead of the first preseason test in Barcelona. The four-time constructors' world champion conducted a secret filming day at the Silverstone circuit without the press or fans to view the shakedown laps.

