Red Bull driver could lose his seat for the 2023 season as the Austrian squad is looking for an alternate option, according to F1 journalist

F1 Journalist Chris Medland recently claimed that Red Bull academy driver Yuki Tsunoda could lose his seat at AlphaTauri as they want to replace him with Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda has been one of the few rays of sunshine for AlphaTauri in a torrid season for the team, which sees them racing with a third different racing lineup in the same season. The Japanese driver has scored all three points for the team this season but that might not be enough to secure his future in the sport.

In his column for Racer.com, Medland claimed that the Italian team might have a driver pairing of Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo for next season, with Tsunoda joining Red Bull as their reserve and test driver.

The Austrian has previously stated that they wanted to monitor the progress of Ricciardo for the rest of the 2023 season to consider him for the Red Bull seat in the future. However, his injury in Zandvoort gave a chance to Lawson, who has impressed everyone in his two races so far as a replacement for the Aussie.

The New Zealander has two more races to prove that he deserves a full-time drive next season alongside Daniel Ricciardo. Although this might seem a bit too harsh on Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese driver has failed to showcase the consistency in his three seasons the Red Bull had desired.

Red Bull advisor responds to Mercedes' criticism of the team

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated that the team will only start taking criticism from Mercedes seriously when they become a competitor on the grid once again.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff Had had stated that Max Verstappen's records were only for Wikipedia and were of no interest to the rest of the fans. Speaking with Motorsport.com, Marko responded:

“This is the difference [between Mercedes and ourselves]. We look at our team to get the best performance out of our own team, and we don’t worry about Mercedes as long as they are not a serious competitor for us. We just look at our own stuff. We do our best and we don’t make up all these kinds of stories like they are doing.”

It was strange for Toto Wolff to make these comments as the achievements of the world champions this season cannot be undermined. With the remaining races, there is a possibility that they might become the first team in F1 history to win every single race in a calendar season.