Red Bull driver Sergio Perez unhappy with his Singapore Grand Prix performance - “It was the worst possible result”

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez mentioned that his P8 finish at the Singapore GP was the 'worst possible result' as he and the team were unlucky with the safety car during the main race.

Perez and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen started the race from P13 and P11 respectively. While Verstappen was able to make some progress at the start, The Mexican driver was not so lucky and was stuck in the midfield in the early part of the Singapore GP.

Both he and Verstappen were on an alternate strategy as they started the race on the hardest compound of tires but could not take advantage of them as they were caught out by the safety car and became easy targets for the cars around them.

But Sergio Perez was able to finish in P-8 after a late pit stop gave him fresher tires and a chance to score some points. As per Formu1a.uno, Perez said:

“It was the worst possible result. The safety cars came out at the wrong time. This was the best we could have done. In the end, we adopted a different strategy than everyone else and it was the best we could do.

"I think we have a lot to investigate after this weekend and a lot to understand as a team."

Williams F1 team boss blasts Sergio Perez for his collision with Alex Albon

Williams F1 Team Principal James Vowles stated that Sergio Perez's 'lunge' could prove costly for tthe Grove-based outfit in terms of the championship as it took points from them.

Speaking with Autosport, Vowles said:

"It was a lunge – there are sensible ways of overtaking and that wasn't the way to do it. For a number of laps prior, Perez was very much on the inside and trying to put his nose there. That in itself isn't a problem, you’ve got to do aggressive techniques."

“But Alex had already committed to the turn-in point. And it's overlapping at the back and it was contact into the sidepod. There was no way that was going to work. So it's incredibly frustrating. You are into into fine, fine margins. And this could be what decides the championship positions."

Although Sergio Perez was given a 5-second time penalty by the race stewards, it did not impact his result but the clash was costly for Albon as he finished outside of the points in the race.