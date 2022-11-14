Red Bull's chief engineer, Paul Monaghan, feels that even though Max Verstappen has incredible skills, there are still places where he can improve. He stated that the Dutchman will have to look into himself to figure out where he can be better than what is currently is. In a press conference during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, he said:

"And can he improve? Yes, of course he can. He might not thank me for saying that, but I think there are areas he can get a little bit better. He'll dig into himself and think what could he do better for a season."

Max Verstappen has been subject to heavy criticism recently after the events that unfolded during the Brazilian GP. During the initial laps of the race, he made contact with Lewis Hamilton, which earned him a five-second penalty.

But that was nothing compared to what happened during the very end of the race. After being unable to overtake the cars ahead of him, the team asked him to leave space for Sergio Perez to pass him, but he refused, saying:

“I told you already last time, you guys don’t ask that again to me, okay? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Prior to this, Max Verstappen was also compared to other drivers who have been with Red Bull. Guillaume Rocquelin, the head of the junior academy, stated that Verstappen is technically a bit weaker than the talent they've had with other drivers in previous years. However, Monaghan denied the same.

Paul Monaghan defends Max Verstappen's technical knowledge

When asked about the previous comments on Max Verstappen's technical knowledge, Paul Monaghan stated that what was said about Verstappen was a 'poor transition.' Instead of weak, the Briton considers Verstappen to be technically gifted:

"It was a poor translation from an interview from a colleague of mine. So, it's a little bit misquoted. However, to answer your question. Max is technically extremely gifted."

He stated that the Dutchman worked very hard when he was younger (under the guidance of his father, Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver):

"He knows what he's talking about within the car and he knows what he wants. And with his engineers, they know how to deliver a car that he finds nicely-balanced, easy to drive."

Monaghan also acknowledged Verstappen's record with the team, further refuting the comments about him being technically weak. But as stated earlier, he believes that there are certain places where the Dutchman can put his focus and improve.

