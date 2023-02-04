Red Bull F1 2023: Want to design Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's car? Competition open now

Red Bull Racing recently unveiled their 2023 challenger RB19 in New York on February 3rd, 2023. During their livery launch, the team principal Christian Horner announced that they will hold a competition for the fans called 'Make your Mark' and invite fans to design the RB19 livery for three races.

F1 will hold three races in the United States, recognizing the growing interest in the country for the sport. The races will be held in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas during the 2023 season. In these three races, Red Bull will allow fans to create unique designs for the liveries.

Horner mentioned that the submissions will be judged by a panel, who will decide the winner, giving an F1 fan the opportunity of a lifetime. According to Autosport, he said:

“This is very much about getting the fans involved in the design and look of the car. For the three US races that we have this year, for the first time ever, we’re going to get the fans involved to create the livery for those three races. “It’s going to be a competition, it’s a huge opportunity and we’ve thought long and hard about it. We know it’s what people want to see, to get involved, and this is your chance to be able to do that.”

“For the first US race in May in Miami, the competition opens I think today, and [it’s a chance] to get involved and come up with some interesting liveries. There’ll be then a panel of judges and we’ll pick out the best and most striking ones for these three races.”

To enter the competition, fans will have to go to Red Bull's website and register for it.

Red Bull RB19 to be different from launch by the time F1 reaches Bahrain: Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that the 2023 car they had launched in New York would be different from the real RB19, which they will use in the first race of the season in Bahrain. Speaking to Crash, he said:

“I think the car that we’ve shown today will be somewhat different when you see it in Bahrain. Today was really about launching the team’s aspirations for the year ahead, the partners that we have and of course the exciting partnership we have with Ford.”

“So yes, what you’ve seen today obviously isn’t a total reflection of what will hit the track in Bahrain in a couple of weeks’ time.”

It would be interesting to see the changes that Red Bull will make on their RB19 when they first test it out in Bahrain next month.

