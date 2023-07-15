Red Bull F1 Madrid show run: Where to watch, timings, tickets, and more

Red Bull will soon be holding a show-run event in Madrid, Spain. The reigning world champions will be showcasing its legendary RB7 F1 car, which it developed back in 2011 and dominated the sport with. The show's run will bring a lot of excitement to the capital city of Spain.

Although Red Bull's RB7 was initially driven by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, it will now be driven by current Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The show run will be held on Saturday, July 15, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. CEST. Of course, since Red Bull has a massive following throughout the world, several fans will try to experience the show. So they can simply convert the local time provided above according to their own time zone to not miss any action.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin All the details for the Red Bull Show Run tomorrow in Spain:



Plaza Cibeles and Puerta de Alcalá, Madrid.

🗓️ Saturday July 15th, 8pm local time.

Free event.

🏎️ Checo will drive the RB7. All the details for the Red Bull Show Run tomorrow in Spain:Plaza Cibeles and Puerta de Alcalá, Madrid.🗓️ Saturday July 15th, 8pm local time.Free event.🏎️ Checo will drive the RB7.

People who will be flocking to Madrid will be delighted to hear that the show will be absolutely free of charge. Anyone who wishes to attend the event can do so without paying for any tickets. As for fans watching from other places in the world, they will be able to watch the show live on the MARCA YouTube channel.

The event will be held at Plaza de Cibeles, which is at the heart of Madrid and is one of the most iconic places in the city. Since it is a square, people will be able to watch the legendary F1 car zoom around it and blast through the straights of the plaza area. Of course, the driver will perform donuts in several locations as well.

Apart from Sergio Perez driving the RB7, Dakar rally driver Cristina Gutierrez, the Drift Brothers, and rap artists Arkano and Errece will also be performing at the event.

Red Bull boss believes Sergio Perez will pull himself up at the Hungarian GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was supportive of Sergio Perez, who has not been able to perform well in the past few races.

Although the Mexican driver's race pace has been quite good, he has been dreadful in qualifying sessions ever since the Miami GP. However, Horner feels that Perez will do better at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

“He just needs to break it now. He’ll do it in Budapest; I’m confident. The way he races...I mean, some of his moves in the race [at Silverstone], the one particularly on Carlos Sainz, was quite stunning into Stowe. If you look at his pace in the final stint, he was right there,” Horner was quoted as saying by F1.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily



"He just needs to break it now, he'll do it in Budapest, I am confident."



#F1 🗣️ | Christian Horner thinks Checo just needs a drama-free weekend at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix to end the downward spiral in qualifying"He just needs to break it now, he'll do it in Budapest, I am confident."

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship, with his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen ahead of him.