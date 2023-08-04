Red Bull F1’s RB19 could be run by AlphaTauri next season according to reports

The Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 team could reportedly use Red Bull's RB19 to compete in the 2024 season, which will also feature the renaming of the former team following a change in title sponsorship.

On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, presenter David Croft mentioned that AlphaTauri, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings, might use the RB19 next season. Croft said:

"There are lots of reports that the plan is under whatever name they’re going to be, maybe Toro Rosso once again, that they run this year’s Red Bull next year."

Red Bull have the most dominant car on the grid and enjoy a 256-point lead over second-placed Mercedes. They have won all of the races this season, setting a new F1 record for most consecutive wins for a constructor (13 and counting). Max Verstappen could soon break the most consecutive wins record for a driver. The Dutchman has won the last eight races, while Sebastian Vettel is the record holder with nine.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister team, sit at the bottom of the standings. Yuki Tsunoda has been the only one to score points for them so far, and they remain limited to three points.

The team started the season with a pairing of Tsunoda and former Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries. However, De Vries was recently replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after his poor performances this season.

Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri could be renamed HUGO Boss Bulls Racing in 2024: Reports

It had been confirmed earlier that the AlphaTauri F1 team will undergo yet another rebranding in 2024. They were earlier called Scuderia Toro Rosso, but in the 2020 season, they were rebranded after the fashion brand AlphaTauri.

According to reports, another fashion brand, HUGO BOSS, is interested in taking over the team's title sponsorship. The team could be called HUGO BOSS Bulls Racing if the deal is completed.

Regardless of the name, if the rumours about them using RB19's base as their car in 2024 are true, they could be far more competitive than now. It would be similar to what Racing Point did in 2020, allegedly copying Mercedes' 2019 challenger, the W10, which was dubbed the "Pink Mercedes."