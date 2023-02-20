Red Bull F1 Showrun in India: Schedule, timings, where to watch, ticket prices, and more

Red Bull are all set for their third showrun in India, with David Coulthard set to take the wheel of the RB7 in Mumbai. The Scotsman will drive the 2011 championship-winning car around 'Bandstand', a one-kilometer-long sea-facing stretch in the heart of the city.

Here are all the details for fans who want to enjoy the event:

2023 Red Bull Showrun: Date

The Austrian team's demonstration ahead of the 2023 F1 season will take place on March 12th, 2023, at Mumbai's Bandstand, in the suburb of Bandra West. While there are reports of a separate event being held for the media on March 11th, the team is yet to confirm an additional day.

The event is set to begin at 10 AM local time and will likely feature Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza as a preamble to the F1 show. There are also going to be several 'other acts', but the team has not yet announced details of the same. Since the display will take place on public roads, the team is working with the local government to ensure the highest safety standards for fans and all those involved.

2023 Red Bull Showrun: Where to watch?

The upcoming F1 showrun event is purely a live event and can only be experienced live at the venue in Mumbai, India. However, videos of the event are likely to appear on social media shortly after the conclusion of the event. David Coulthard will drive up and down the sea-facing promenade and will likely perform a few donuts in a bid to win fan approval.

The car in question is the 2011 championship-winning RB7, which was driven to success by Sebastian Vettel. Vettel secured his second consecutive title in 2011, thwarting Jenson Button and teammate Mark Webber to the crown. The now-retired German driver went on to win two more titles with Red Bull in the next two years, cementing himself in the F1 Hall of Fame.

The RB7 features a Renault V8 engine, producing more than 750 bhp. The car was also impressively light, weighing only around 640 kg - making the power-to-weight ratio all the more impressive. Fans are in for a treat in Mumbai as Coulthard opens the throttle in the suburbs.

2023 Red Bull Showrun: Ticket prices

There are a total of four ticketing categories for the upcoming event in Mumbai. The categories are:

General Access - These are free tickets with standing spaces in the general access area. Gold Arena - These are standing tickets in a reserved area. The cost of these tickets is ₹499 ($6.03). Diamond Arena - These are special tickets that allow fans to stand in a reserved space that allows access to the Red Bull energy station. This is also the shortest arena to get to from the entry point. Prices for this category of ticket are ₹2499 ($30.22). HSBC Starstruck Lounge - This is a two-day package ticket that guarantees Grandstand seating at the Showrun, a meet-and-greet with 13-time race winner David Coulthard, a detailed explanation of the workings of the RB7 F1 car, and an official invitation to the after party. These premium tickets cost ₹25,000 ($302).

Red Bull is looking to expand its audience base in India with the upcoming Showrun event. David Coulthard and Co. will set the streets of Mumbai ablaze on the 12th of March. Catch the event live to see the RB7 in action.

