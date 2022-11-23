Red Bull F1: The quickest way to become unpopular in this paddock is to win and win consistently

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is aware that the easiest way to make enemies in the F1 paddock is to win consistently, which the team have experienced first-hand tthis season.

Red Bull had a dominant 2022 season, winning 17 of the 22 races, with double world champion Max Verstappen winning a record 15 of them. In the process, Red Bull won the constructor's title for the first time since 2013.

Talking to the media, including PlanetF1, the Red Bull boss touched on how it's important to always continue to learn in F1. He said:

“You’re always learning. Somebody else will have an issue at some point. The higher you rise, the sharper the knives, and we’ve experienced a bit of that this year. The quickest way to become unpopular in this paddock is to win and win consistently. We’re a subsidiary of an energy drink, racing against OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and historic brands and of course, that does not sit comfortably with some of our competitors.”

The Red Bull boss touched on some of the attacks the team faced from their competitors during the cost cap episode. He said:

“I think off track, we’ve firmly had a target on our back this year. We’re a race team; we’re not a political organization; we just focus on going racing. We’re hard racers; we push the boundaries which is what race teams do if they want to succeed, and that’s always been our approach. It’s worked well for us. We enjoy competing. At times, it’s felt it has been tough this year, but you know that’s, unfortunately, Formula 1.”

Horner talked about how it's key to enjoy every moment and victory, as they don't come easy. He said:

“You’re learning every race. I think that you learned in this business never to expect a quiet life, particularly when you’re running at the front. I think that never be complacent about winning, and enjoy every result; enjoy every victory; enjoy every moment because it’s so hard earned. Whether it’s with budget caps or drivers, there’s always something to learn.”

Red Bull hints at Daniel Ricciardo joining team next season

The Red Bull boss was asked whether Daniel Ricciardo would join the team next season. Horner said that there's a probability of that happening, albeit as a test driver. He said:

"He obviously has a history as being a Red Bull Junior and with the demands that are on the race drivers these days, just from a marketing perspective alone, we're very active as a team, we do many, many show runs and events and to have a driver of Daniel's profile and history with the team, within the group is only an asset for us."

Horner continued:

"So, it means that he keeps in touch with Formula 1, and we'll obviously be using him on the simulator as well; he'll be attending, potentially some events, of course, if he does sign a contract, but I'm sure that will all become clear in the event of him signing a contract."

Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season. He's currently without a team, having parted company with McLaren at the end of the season.

