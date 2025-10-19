Red Bull facing post-race investigation for International Sporting Code violation

The FIA stewards summoned Red Bull Racing after the United States Grand Prix on Sunday for "failing to follow the instructions of relevant officials." A team representative from the Austrian team was asked to appear in front of the stewards at 16:30 CST.

Ad

Red Bull completed a successful weekend at the US GP, as both their drivers were among the points during the main race. Max Verstappen came home to take the victory in Austin while Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh after having started the race from P13.

However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit suffered a sort of scare after the race, as the race stewards summoned them for a breach of the International Sporting Code. The summons mentions that the team potentially breached Article 12.2.1.i by failing to follow the instructions of an official.

Ad

Trending

"Alleged breach of 12.2.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code - Failure to follow the instructions of relevant officials (Grid incident)," read the FIA document.

Max Verstappen's win does not seem to be in any danger, though, as the precedent for similar infringements in the past has been that of a monetary penalty for the team, rather than a sporting one.

The Dutchman made it a perfect weekend for himself, converting his pole position to victory, much like he did during the Sprint the day before at COTA. He is now just 40 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings, with the Aussie suffering another underwhelming weekend in Austin, finishing fifth.

Ad

Verstappen has also closed the gap to Lando Norris to just 26 points after finishing ahead of the Briton on Sunday. As for Red Bull, the team is now just 10 points behind Mercedes (second) in the constructors' standings, and only three behind Ferrari (third).

Max Verstappen reflects on "incredible weekend" for Red Bull at the US GP

Max Verstappen after winning the US Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen opined that Red Bull maximized all results at the US GP to round off an "incredible weekend" for the Austrian team. The driver was the quickest in all competitive sessions during the weekend, making for a dominant display.

Ad

Speaking to F1 TV on Sunday, Verstappen shared a detailed analysis of his race.

"For us, it has been an incredible weekend. We really maximized all the results," he said. "Today, in the race, what was key was just that first stint. Charles was of course battling with Lando and that's why I could pull the gap. Because as soon as Lando was in clean air, it was very evenly matched or he was slightly faster."

Verstappen added that he had to manage his tires in the final stages, claiming that it was tough to keep them in good shape towards the end of the 56-lap race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More