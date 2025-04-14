Red Bull Fans react to Helmut Marko's verdict after the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 fans were left fuming after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a brutal verdict of the 2025 Bahrain GP on the weekend. It was a disappointing race for the Austrian team, as they could only muster a total of 10 points with Max Verstappen finishing P6 and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda finishing in P9.

The Milton Keynes outfit struggled with overheating and brake issues throughout the weekend and despite making several changes the issue persisted which ultimately hindered the on-track result on Sunday. The track layout of the Sakhir International Circuit pleaded to the weaknesses of the RB21 and exposed the balance issues that have hindered the team ever since the mid-season slump last year.

As per Motorsport-Total, Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko gave a scathing assessment of the Bahrain GP weekend and said:

"We need to get the car's performance back as quickly as possible, and standards like a pit stop have to work. If the car is not the fastest and then the pit stops don't work either, that's not acceptable."

F1 fans were unsatisfied with Marko's response and gave their reactions on X, with one fan sarcastically claiming:

"But Pérez was the problem."

"Helmut makes how much for stating the obvious?"

"The team is losing its way. Everything is out of wack right now," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"It was obvious that a structure like Redbull was going to fall with people like Helmut (which is time that I don't see sense of his place in the team) and Horner who out of pride does not allow him to accept his mistakes," remarked a fan.

"The same guy who said in Melbourne that they had already figured out the issues With the car lmao," wrote another.

"Old man is going to blame it on the pit stop than the actual tractor of a car," claimed another.

Red Bull remains P3 in the Constructors' Championship with a gap of 22 points to Mercedes, who are a place ahead of them.

Red Bull team boss gives an optimistic assessment after Bahrain GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back from a disappointing weekend like Bahrain in the coming weeks.

As per F1.com, the 51-year-old said:

"We have a strong technical team that has produced some of the best race cars in the world in the past few seasons so I am confident that we can turn things around. As a Team, we are focused on analyzing and sorting what is possible when we go again in Jeddah in five days' time."

Red Bull will reportedly bring an upgrade package in Imola at the start of the European swing to rectify the issues plaguing the RB21.

