Red Bull is "far from done" after a double championship-winning season, claims Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko recently spoke about how Red Bull will remain in F1 for a long time and win more world titles. The Austrian team had an extremely dominating 2022 F1 season where they won the constructors' championship in the USA, while Max Verstappen won his second drivers' championship in Japan. There have been several talks about the team's future in the sport, however, as they do not have a strong partnership with an established engine manufacturer.

After Honda left the sport to reduce their carbon footprint, Red Bull was left without a reliable engine manufacturer. Although they can use Honda's power units in their cars until 2024, many are debating the team's future after that. In an interview with Sport Bild, Helmut Marko was asked whether he is worried about the future of Red Bull. He replied:

"No, not at all. Our success speaks for itself. There is no need to worry that Red Bull will disappear from Formula 1 in the near future. We are far from done with our mission. We want to win more races and titles!"

Although he didn't mention anything about the future power units that Red Bull could use, Helmut Marko expressed how the team wants to continue in the sport and win many more races and world titles.

An intense 2021 F1 season, where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought for the championship, saw Red Bull rekindle the strength they had back in the early 2010s. They will surely be hungry for more but nothing can be said for sure as they still need a strong engine manufacturer for the future. Moreover, Ferrari and Mercedes will be fighting hard against the reigning world champions to claim the top spot.

Red Bull team principal believes his outfit can cope with wind tunnel restrictions

Christian Horner recently spoke about how Red Bull will have to be smarter in managing their wind tunnel tests for their 2023 challenger. After the team was found guilty of breaching the cost cap in 2021, the FIA penalized them by reducing their wind tunnel time by 10%. Hence, the reigning world champions have to be extremely cautious while developing their new car.

Speaking to the media, Horner said:

“Of course, it will have an effect. It is constricting your development tools. It just means we will have to think smarter and be more selective in what we test and run, but we just need to adapt. What we have lost in wind tunnel time, we have gained in motivation, and I think that we have just got to get on with it, get our heads down and do the very best job that we can.”

He further added:

“You can’t be greedy. Every single run counts and it has even more of a factor when you think we have potentially 20 percent less than Mercedes, for example, in wind tunnel time. That is a significant amount, but if any team can cope with it, we can.”

Christian Horner, however, is positive that his team will be able to efficiently use the wind tunnel and build a strong car for the 2023 F1 season.

