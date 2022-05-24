Sergio Perez 'didn’t understand what was going on' with Red Bull strategies, says Helmut Marko

Sergio Perez was unable to comprehend the different tire strategies implemented by Red Bull during the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, according to the team's advisor Dr. Helmut Marko.

The 32-year-old was irate during the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after having to play second fiddle to his teammate Max Verstappen on more than one occasion. After the race, he admitted that he was happy for the team but wanted to talk about the team orders that were made.

Marko, who is also in charge of Red Bull's junior driver program, spoke to the Dutch edition of motorsport.com after the team's second one-two finish of the season. The veteran Austrian said:

“It’s the same story as with Max [Verstappen, who was battling a malfunctioning DRS issue]. He [Perez] didn’t understand what was going on. But we were on two different strategies: Max was on a three-stopper and Checo on a two-stopper.”

Marko went on to add, saying:

“He would never have made it on those tyres because Max was so much faster. So it was in the team’s interest to play it that way. Not only because Max could take the lead in the World Championship, but also to secure the one-two.”

The result took Red Bull to the top of the World Constructors' Championship with 195 points from the first six rounds of the season. Rivals Ferrari are in P2 with 169 points.

Our responsibility is to bring the cars home with as many points as we can" - Red Bull boss defends team orders at 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

The decision to implement team orders between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen during the 2022 F1 Spanish GP was the correct call, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

During a conversation with Sky Sports F1 post-race, the 48-year-old Briton said:

“I think the problem that we had we could see as I think other cars, we got temperatures raging, you know, water, oil, brakes. And the last thing you want to risk is you know, DNF when you have got two cars that can potentially now one-two, and they were on different strategies, so it wasn’t a straight fight – Max had such a tyre advantage. And of course Checo’s tyres wouldn’t have made it you know, we don’t think to the end.”

Horner further added, saying:

“So that’s why you know, he pitted towards the end of the race to get that valuable, fastest lap as well. Our responsibility is to bring the cars home with as many points as we can. And of course, what Checo couldn’t see at the time, which I think he’d see perfectly well now, is that you had such a long stint to do on that medium tyre.”

Horner also lauded Sergio Perez for playing the 'team game' and not hindering Max Verstappen's charge to claim his fourth win of the campaign.

Verstappen now leads the World Drivers' Championship standings with 110 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is six points adrift heading into the 2022 F1 Monaco GP weekend.

