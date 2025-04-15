"Red Bull is finished under Christian Horner": F1 Pundits' scathing verdict after Max Verstappen drops to worst position in 4 years

After Max Verstappen's disappointing race in Bahrain, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been blamed for the team's downfall. Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher stated that the Bulls' technical structure under Horner's leadership was problematic.

Ad

Red Bull hit a new low at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix as Verstappen finished P6 in a challenging race. After he faced struggles with RB21's pace and balance, two failed pit stops cost him several places.

Despite all the challenges, the Dutchman was able to score points, finishing P6. However, the disappointment on his face spoke louder than any words during the post-race interview.

Meanwhile, as Red Bull continues to go downhill this season, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has pinned the blame on team principal Christian Horner. He believed that Red Bull's new technical team, built under Horner's guidance, lacks long-term vision.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Sky DE, Schumacher said:

"Max still won in Suzuka, but the trend is more negative and the challenges are getting bigger. For the first time in a long time, Red Bull is in a situation where it is finished. A team has to learn that too. The structure of the team has changed under Christian Horner. There are new technicians who clearly do not yet have the foresight that is needed."

Ad

Last year, Red Bull saw a big exit of key personnel. Chief technical officer and celebrated design engineer Adrian Newey parted ways with the team after 20 years. Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley also ditched Horner and Co. to join Sauber as team principal.

Due to the duo's ouster, Red Bull restructured its technical team with technical director Pierre Wache in charge of all design operations. Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen's race engineer, was also promoted to head of race engineering.

Ad

Despite the internal shuffles, the Milton Keynes-based team is lagging behind championship contender McLaren.

Ralf Schumacher expects Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

The 2025 F1 season hasn't panned out great for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, as he is struggling to challenge McLaren in a problematic RB21. Moreover, after the debacle in Bahrain, F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has predicted the Dutchman's exit from Red Bull.

Ad

Talking to Sky Germany, he said:

"I'm pretty sure that if the upgrade on the car doesn't take effect by Imola and the new [in-house] engine [for 2026] doesn't run quite as well, Max Verstappen will definitely leave the team [Red Bull]. You can see the difference he makes; you absolutely have to get this driver, and everyone wants to have him."

Interestingly, the Bulls' senior motorsport advisor Helmut Marko also feared the same, as he said that fears of Max Verstappen's exit are high. He added that if the team did not improve, the Dutchman would fall out of the championship race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More