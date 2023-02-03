"Red bull are frauds": F1 fans furious after underwhelming 2023 car launch by the defending champions

The second installment in Formula1's fashion week was brought in by Red Bull, who revealed their 2023 challenger, the RB19, on the streets of New York in a glamorous event. Unlike Haas, who were the first ones to reveal their livery, the team revealed their entire car instead of an online livery reveal. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were present at the event along with the team's principal, Christian Horner, and Daniel Ricciardo. There were other successful athletes from Red Bull as well.

This was met with mixed reactions filled over Twitter for last year's champions. Here are some of the best reactions to the same:

dystainak @dystainak @redbullracing I think you accidentally posted last year's car

Harry @hazcraig16 @redbullracing You could've saved time by just retweeting last year's launch photo

Jack @WorkTheSpace @redbullracing @LukeSmithF1 Massive credit to the designers, really pushed the boat out this year.

szn | raf @sznthegoat

red bull are frauds 🖕🖕 this is literally last year's car

Red Bull will continue to fight for the title in 2023

Red Bull got back into the championship-winning category after Max Verstappen clinched his first F1 world championship in the 2021 season. His success triumphed in the following season with the team also winning their fifth constructors' title with the pairing of Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The team has been extremely successful, however, more hurdles stand in the way of continuing this streak in the upcoming season of Formula 1.

In the past two seasons, the team had to face only one contender: Mercedes in 2021 and Ferrari in 2022. Though Verstappen had been quite dominant, there will be more that he will have to face in 2023. This is simply due to the development that the teams have made since the last season. Because the regulations were new for everyone, there were only a few teams who could develop extremely competitive cars, and with the development in the winter break, there will be more competition.

Mercedes have been hyping up the W14 for weeks, and because of the same, there are high expectations for them to get back on track. Looking at George Russell's performances this past season, it wouldn't be wrong to say that both drivers can stand in the way of Verstappen for the championship.

At the same time, Ferrari has looked promising in their simulator tests. It had been reported earlier that the car was a second faster than the F1-75, which was already a championship-contending car. Under Fred Vasseur's leadership, the team is suspected of performing much better. Hence, this could become a three-way fight for Red Bull to win.

They also have to face their own challenges: the reduction in wind tunnel time that the team will be getting after exceeding the cost cap in 2021. Overall, the 2023 season will be a real test for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

