Red Bull holds the edge in terms of pace: Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff is not an easy man to fool. Mercedes were able to hold off Red Bull to win the season-opener at Bahrain. However, Toto Wolff is aware that it was not the car's pace that won Mercedes the race. Instead, it was a combination of pragmatic strategy decisions and the brilliance of Lewis Hamilton that allowed the reigning champions to beat Red Bull.

Max Verstappen qualified on pole, with a gap of four-tenths to Lewis Hamilton. A quick strategy call to undercut the Dutchman worked in the Briton's favor. Hamilton then fended off Verstappen's Red Bull to take the checkered flag. Toto Wolff remains aware that Mercedes cannot work a miracle in every race. To win the title, the reigning champions must improve their car's performance.

“We may have won the first round, but we’re under no illusions that this will be a straightforward season. The car is still lacking pace over a single lap and Red Bull appears to have the edge right now. We’re pushing hard to close the gap, and this is a challenge we relish."

Speaking about the season-opener, Wolff said:

"The 2021 F1 season certainly began in spectacular style. It was an encouraging first race, coming away from Bahrain with a double podium, and hopefully, the duel in the desert between us and Red Bull is a sign of what’s to come this year."

Drivers enjoy racing at Imola: Toto Wolff

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is an iconic circuit. The narrow nature of the track makes it hard for drivers to overtake. Qualifying will be a crucial session at Imola. The lack of overtaking opportunities means that starting the race from a higher position is helpful.

Speaking about the characteristics of the circuit, Toto Wolff said:

“It’s a track the drivers really enjoy, with its sweeping nature, high speeds, and variety of corner types. It’s quite a narrow track, which makes overtaking more difficult, but this puts more focus on strategy and makes qualifying even more crucial."

Toto Wolff seems concerned with Mercedes' gap to Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based side are sure to retain their pace advantage at Imola.

Can Red Bull and Max Verstappen go one step further this weekend? Or will Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes pull off another miracle? We will have answers by the end of this week.