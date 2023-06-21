Red Bull hope Max Verstappen can emulate Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' 'incredible performances' and break their records

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is hoping that Max Verstappen will go on to break Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' records in Formula 1. The Dutchman is well on his way to securing a third consecutive title in the sport and currently leads the championship by a whopping 69 points.

Verstappen's most recent victory in Canada marked the Austrian team's 100th race win. The win was also the Dutchman's 41st in the sport, equaling Ayrton Senna's tally.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Helmut Marko: "When Schumacher retired, I thought: 'Wow, his record will stand forever'. But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too hopeful, but I believe that anything is possible." [regarding Max reaching those records] Helmut Marko: "When Schumacher retired, I thought: 'Wow, his record will stand forever'. But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too hopeful, but I believe that anything is possible." [regarding Max reaching those records]

While the two-time world champion is nowhere close to matching or breaking Lewis Hamilton's mighty career accolades, he is currently the dominant force in the sport.

Helmut Marko is hoping that Max Verstappen continues on his current trajectory, and that Red Bull can maintain its advantage until the end of the 2025 season.

As per Formula Passion, Marko said:

"When Schumacher retired, I thought: 'Wow, his record will stand forever'. But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too hopeful, but I believe that anything is possible."

Marko continued about Max Verstappen:

"The regulations are relatively stable until 2025, and in 2026 we will have our engine project which looks really promising. We have very good people and a good factory, and we have Max, who is under contract with us until 2028 and hasn't reached his limit yet."

Max Verstappen credits himself for Red Bull's victory in Canada

Max Verstappen cheekily owed the team's 100th win to himself, claiming that the situation might have been different had he not been around. The Dutchman won from pole position while his teammate Sergio Perez tried to recover from the middle of the pack.

Perez was unable to find pace all weekend in Montreal, and failed to make it into Q3. Verstappen, on the other hand, showed his wet-weather prowess by taking yet another pole position in rainy conditions. Perez managed to finish a decent sixth in the race while his teammate stormed to his fifth victory of the season.

Speaking about his team's performance in Canada, Max Verstappen said:

"Well, if I wasn't here today, obviously it would have been very different for the team. That's one way of looking at things."

Perez's title hopes are now in jeopardy as the Mexican driver finds himself 69 points behind his teammate. While there is certainly enough time for the tide to shift, Verstappen seems too dominant for anyone to keep him from securing his third consecutive world championship.

Poll : 0 votes