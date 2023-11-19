Red Bull issues surprising verdict for the F1 Las Vegas GP track layout

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has recently given a surprisingly positive verdict on the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP track. This is a particularly interesting take because the team's star driver, Max Verstappen, has not been the biggest fan of the new track.

While speaking to former F1 world champion Jenson Button on Sky Sports, Christian Horner claimed that the Las Vegas GP track is right up with the other street tracks. He explained how the layout has fast straights, big braking zones and lots of dive bombing opportunities.

The Red Bull boss also reportedly touched on the slipperiness of the track, saying:

“I think it’s right up there. I mean, it’s long and fast straights so big slipstreams, big braking zones, you can see down that last straight, some dive bombing that was going on there. I think the layout of the circuit has actually delivered and, you know, the surface being super slippy as well, you saw the drivers really working today.”

Furthermore, the Red Bull team principal also claimed that he closed his eyes on some close calls, mainly because of how slippery the track was and how cold the tires were on cars.

“I mean, some of the onboards I thought were, you know, I closed my eyes at a couple of moments when you know the particularly on the cold tyres at the restart it was really getting very lairy.”

Overall, Christian Horner reportedly approved the Las Vegas GP track and feels it delivered some great racing.

Red Bull star gave his opinion on the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP track

While Christian Horner was happy with how the Las Vegas GP track delivered, Max Verstappen was not too excited for it before the race. When Sportskeeda asked the three-time world champion about the track before the race, he stated that he does not feel excited racing on street tracks.

The Red Bull driver said:

"I don’t think it's that exciting, that's the only thing. But I think naturally already for me, street circuits are not very exciting, especially with these new cars are too heavy. Especially also when you have low grip, that doesn’t help."

Verstappen added:

"Obviously the scenery will look great driving through the strip but the layout itself is not the most exciting. I think in an F1 car, it’s a lot of fun with high speed corners so yeah, around here there are not many high speed corners.”

Despite not liking the track, Max Verstappen had a decent race and won the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.