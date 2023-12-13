Red Bull junior driver to continue his F3 journey with Campos Racing

Red Bull junior driver Sebastian Montoya will be racing in the 2024 F3 season with Campos Racing Team joining Mari Boya and Oliver Goethe as teammates.

Sebastian Montoya, son of former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, marked his F3 debut in 2022 with Campos Racing at Zandvoort replacing Oliver Goethe. Post the season, he took a test with Hitech Grand Prix at Jerez and was drafted into the Hitech Pulse-Eight for the 2023 season of Formula 3. He scored 37 points in the season and finished in 16th place. At the start of the same season, he was announced as the Red Bull Junior Team's driver, which is a driver development program run by Red Bull.

Campos Racing closed their driver lineup for the 2024 season after announcing Montoya as their driver. In a statement released by the team on their website, he said he was delighted to return to the team:

"I am delighted to return to Campos Racing for this new season of FIA Formula 3. To be honest, since my return to the team we have had a great learning curve during the collective tests."

"Although Macau did not give us the results we wanted, the potential is there and the important thing is to be able to maximize our options. We know that we have a competitive car, enough to be in the points regularly and hopefully with it we can also fight for podiums and wins."

Red Bull Racing will have their eyes hunting down new talent for their F1 team as Montoya progresses his career with Campos.

Red Bull team principal clarifies where Sergio Perez needs to improve in the 2024 F1 season

Sergio Perez finished the 2023 season in second place right behind his world champion teammate Max Verstappen. While this performance was his career best, the gap between the two drivers was huge.

There was a whopping 290-point gap between the two teammates. Although Perez won two races in 2023, his performance mid-season was questionable. As Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports after the Abu Dhabi GP, Checo needs to work on his qualifying pace.

"I think the last few races he’s had a bit of a reset," Horner said, highlighting Perez's improvement in the final races. "His pace, when you look at the analysis through [the Abu Dhabi] weekend, again was very, very strong. He’s just got to sort his Saturdays out."

Horner further appreciated Perez's racecraft:

"His race pace is there, his race craft is fantastic, he’s probably overtaken more cars than anybody this year, but we just need him to be starting in the first four rather than ninth or 10th, whatever his average has been over the last few races."

The 2024 season will be Sergio Perez's final year on contract with Red Bull and his performance will determine his future with the team. There are many young drivers the team might look for on the grid, especially given RBR's rather aggressive take on canceling contracts upon not performing.