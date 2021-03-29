Red Bull just better everywhere: Mercedes

In a shocking revelation, Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has said Red Bull is better than Mercedes in every aspect. After picking up a hard-fought win over Red Bull, the Mercedes director said:

“We don't really have any strengths relative to them.

“We've had a lot of years where we've been able to rely on straight-line speed, or high-speed cornering or interconnecting corners. But you look at it here and we weren't taking any time out of them anywhere.

"There were a couple of corners where they really took chunks out of us in qualifying: the high-speed and also Turn 9/10, they were very strong there.

“And that's really the main thing. In qualifying, we're just bang on their pace in our best corners and they're quicker in the others. So we need a faster car, as simple as that.”

This will not be an easy championship: Mercedes

After cruising to multiple title triumphs, Mercedes conceded that this year is unlike any of the previous ones and it's going to be very tough to stay consistent and develop an advantage on their car. Andrew Shovlin said:

“We've had some tough years in the past few seasons, this is not alien to us and is what we've got to work with,” he said. “It's two teams that look to be pretty much neck and neck at the moment. I think it's going to be a tough year.

“There's no doubt Red Bull operates really well. They're a sharp, well-focused team that doesn't make many mistakes. Max is clearly a very mature, very smart racer now and he's difficult - and they develop well.

“They've shown over every season they've got the capacity to put a lot of performance on the car. So, regardless of the start point, this is not going to be an easy championship. It's going to be tight and it's one we're not going to give up on. And they're going to tell you the same.”

After winning seven consecutive titles, Mercedes has finally got a challenge in the form of Red Bull. Will Red Bull be able to consistently take the fight against the German team? Looking at their current form, it's hard to see why that would not be the case.