Red Bull may 'copy' Aston Martin's new rear wing, hints Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that the Aston Martin rear-wing tweak from the 2022 Hungarian GP weekend might be an idea they might think of emulating. The Briton felt that it was an idea that was within the legalities of the regulations and worth considering.

Speaking at the team prinicpals' press conference at the Hungarian GP weekend, Horner said:

“I guess if it complies with the regs, that’s the main thing. It opens up another avenue, which is interesting. Maybe for once we will copy something off an Aston Martin rather than the other way around, so you never know.”

Craig Scarborough @ScarbsTech

#F1 #TechTalk #HungarianGP Aston Martin's new endplate extension, beats the rules that were aimed to reduce the rear wing's effectiveness. Interpreting the radius rules & finding a loophole to create a fence that maintains high pressure above the wing for more downforce Aston Martin's new endplate extension, beats the rules that were aimed to reduce the rear wing's effectiveness. Interpreting the radius rules & finding a loophole to create a fence that maintains high pressure above the wing for more downforce#F1 #TechTalk #HungarianGP https://t.co/fMrCl8cqRJ

The Red Bull team boss felt that Aston Martin's new rear wing was a different interpretation of the rules, which was worth considering if it complied with the legalities of the regulations. Horner felt the design of the new wing opened up a different avenue to explore.

Responding to Horner, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said:

“You were expecting this, and you were waiting for it, right?”

Red Bull disappointed with its qualifying results

Red Bull chief Christian Horner lamented their misfortune in the qualifying session, where Max Verstappen had a power issue in Q3, placing him 10th on the grid, and Sergio Perez was unable to be a part of Q3, placing him 11th on the grid. The Milton Keynes chief hopes the team is able to recover from its disappointing qualifying result.

Speaking in a team media release after the Hungarian GP qualifying, Horner said:

“It was a disappointing qualification. Firstly losing Checo in Q2 after encountering some traffic and then unfortunately Max suffering technical issues. We felt Max had a chance at a pole, he seemed a lot happier than he was yesterday with the balance of the car, however a lock up on the first run of Q3 put him on the back foot and then a power related issue on the 2nd run prevented him from posting a representative lap time.”

He continued:

“Unfortunately we are out of position in 10th and 11th, we will push hard from there and look forward to the race tomorrow.”

It has since been announced that both Verstappen and Perez will take on new power units for the 2022 Hungarian GP.

