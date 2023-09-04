Red Bull mechanic's savage reply to Toto Wolff's 'records are for Wikipedia' comment after Max Verstappen's record-breaking race

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently spoke about how he does not care about Red Bull star Max Verstappen's record-breaking 10th consecutive win at the 2023 F1 Italian GP. The Red Bull driver now has the most consecutive wins in the history of the sport, breaking Sebastian Vettel's decade-long record of nine wins.

Speaking to Fox, Wolff said that Mercedes had two drivers fighting each other within the team and hence, they were unable to taste victory. Furthermore, Wolff declared that he does not care about records and that they are only for a Wikipedia page. He said:

"Our situation was different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team. I don’t know whether he cares about the record. It’s not something that would be important for me, any of those numbers. It’s for Wikipedia. Nobody reads that anyway."

Since fans saw the comment as a jibe towards Max Verstappen and Red Bull's hard work throughout the 2023 F1 season, it went viral on social media platforms.

Apart from several fans, senior Red Bull technician Calum Nicholas also responded to the Mercedes team boss' comments. Nicholas suggested that Toto Wolff was getting salty after Max Verstappen broke the record.

"So much salt"

Calum Nicholas is the Senior Power Unit Assembly Technician on the Austrian-British team. He looks over the power units in both cars and makes sure that they are assembled in the correct manner to ensure maximum performance in each race.

Red Bull advisor on Max Verstappen's tire temperature woes during the 2023 F1 Italian GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently explained how Max Verstappen had a slight risk of losing the 2023 F1 Italian GP due to high tire temperatures and his urge to bag the fastest lap of the race. Speaking to Motorsport Network, Marko said:

“We had to manage it and didn't want to take any risks, but it also helped to get the idea of a fastest race lap out of the head for Max.”

He added:

“That had to do with rising temperatures that we had to control. We had to keep it within a certain window. Moreover, he was 12 seconds ahead, so there was no reason to take any risks. On the other hand, this was also positive to get the idea of a possibly fastest race lap out of Max's head.”

Max Verstappen was simply unable to pit for fresh tires to clock in the fastest lap of the race since he was only a few seconds ahead of Sergio Perez.