"This went on for 15 minutes" - Red Bull member reveals details of Max Verstappen and team getting abused during the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were subjected to abuse in the Miami GP, as part of the crowd in the grandstands booed the driver and team members. Apart from the verbal abuse, the team also had to deal with obscene hand gestures from the unsupportive crowd.

Before the race start at the Miami GP, Verstappen and team members were targeted with abuses by a fan near the starting grid. While Verstappen didn't care about the troll, the mechanics setting up the car responded in a friendlier manner.

Red Bull's senior technician, Calum Nicholas, later shed light on the incident, tweeting that the gestures and abuse continued for several more minutes.

"This went on for about 15 mins. Kill ‘em with kindness I say. Makes winning all the more satisfying. I’m glad she got the attention that she so desperately craved."

Red Bull responded to the trolls in a professional manner, as they went on to win the race in dominant fashion. Verstappen did the talking on the track with a brilliant race that saw him take the checkered flag after having started ninth. His teammate Sergio Perez finished just behind as they took home a 1-2 finish.

F1 takes a strong stance against abuse at events or on social media platforms. The rules state that fans attending the events need to respect the drivers, team members, and fellow spectators to ensure the harmonious conduct of the Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver has a witty response after being booed at the Miami GP

Max Verstappen was booed by a section of fans in the grandstands as he walked out in the pre-race intro. After entertaining the fans with a hard-fought win, he received similar treatment when he stood on the top step of the podium.

The two-time world champion is, however, never bothered by boos from the crowd as he reckons it signifies he is winning. He claimed that no one sneers at the person who drives at the back:

"I think if I will be driving in the back, nobody will be even doing anything in terms of reaction. Right? I think it’s normal when you’re winning and they don’t like who is winning.

"So this is something for me which is absolutely fine as long as I stand on the top, that’s for me the most important. I take the trophy home and they go back to their houses and they can have a nice evening."

With his win at Miami, Max Verstappen equalled past Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel's tally of 38 victories with the team. During Vettel's dominant run in the early 2010s, he was booed at multiple races - apparently for being too fast.

