Red Bull and Mercedes bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff share a rare point of convergence on key F1 issue

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull boss Christian Horner agreed on the issue of having the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) as an official body in the sport. The two team bosses clash on almost every issue related to racing in their bid to gain an advantage over the other. However, they reached a consensus over the GPDA issue.

Ad

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association and the FIA have had several disagreements over the past six months regarding the issues of driver swearing and the lack of transparency from the sport's governing body.

GPDA President and Mercedes driver George Russell has often spoken about the lack of communication on key issues between the two bodies, with the last meeting between the two conducted months ago.

In the team principals' press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner were asked about the GPDA being an unofficial body and a possible route for them to become recognized. Mercedes boss Wolff had a positive response and said:

Ad

Trending

"Over the years that I've been in Formula 1, you've had times of a more vocal GPDA and then at times not. And I think now, there's a few good voices speaking for the drivers that are measured and manage to come up with the right inputs."

"They are just another stakeholder in the sport and, as such, even if not formally, they’re very well recognised informally. Listening to their opinions is important. We – at least the teams – are very much attentive to them," Wolff added.

Ad

His Red Bull counterpart had similar thoughts and added:

"Yeah, look, the drivers have an important voice. Personally, I'd be very open to them having a seat at the table. They’ve always got an important perspective. So, yeah, why not?"

In the same session, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff also agreed that the 2026 engine regulations were intended to put on a 'good show'.

Ad

Mercedes team boss comments on Max Verstappen becoming a father

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff felt Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would be a 'fantastic' father after welcoming his first child with his partner, Kelly Piquet.

Speaking at the team principal's press conference, the Mercedes team boss reflected:

"Yeah, obviously we are all different. For me, a child is born with DNA, and I believe in nature, not so much nurture. But he’s been – from what I can see – great with his stepdaughter, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic father."

Max Verstappen became a father for the first time on the eve of the Miami race and missed the Thursday (May 1) media duties for the imminent childbirth. He has mentioned on multiple occasions that he was already a 'bonus dad' to Kelly Piquet's daughter Penelope, whom she shares with Daniil Kvyat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More