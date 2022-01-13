Red Bull might retain Honda badging on its 2022 engines 

Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri might retain the Honda badging on their 2022 engines, despite the Japanese manufacturer officially exiting F1 at the end of last season.

Honda F1 boss Masashi Yamamoto has revealed that discussions have been ongoing between Honda and Milton Keynes about a possible deal that would see the Japanese manufacturer remain in F1 at least by name. During a post-season interview with RN366, Yamamoto said:

"We (Red Bull and Honda) are talking about whether there should be something Honda-related on it or not. That hasn't been decided yet.

"It takes time to come to such a decision, so let's wait and see.”

Honda decided to end their involvement in F1 after just seven years in the sport due to the difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving Red Bull (and Alpha Tauri) without a power unit supplier from 2022 onwards.

Subsequently, Red Bull revealed that they were acquiring intellectual property rights to Honda engines. They also revealed that they would be building the power units themselves in Milton Keynes, rather than seeking a new engine partner.

However, more details from the deal have emerged since last season’s conclusion indicating that Honda might be more involved in the Austrain team’s engine operations than previously thought. Yamamoto, who has headed Honda’s F1 operations since 2014 is reportedly moving to oversee powertrains at Milton Keynes for the foreseeable future.

The Energy Drinks brand intends to build its own power unit from scratch for the 2026 regulations, and has been on a hiring spree, recruiting talent from rival F1 teams and elsewhere. However, due to various limiting factors such as gardening leaves and more, it would be a while until the new talent arrives at Milton Keynes.

In the meantime, Honda will be building a revised 2022 engine for Red Bull and will continue to provide close support to Milton Keynes until its powertrain operations take full shape.

Anthony Davidson feels Honda’s exit after championship success with Red Bull is a “shame” for the sport

Former F1 driver and TV pundit Anthony Davidson feels disappointed that Honda are leaving F1 right after achieving championship success, especially considering the development freeze that will be in effect until 2026.

In an interview with the Dutch edition of Motosport.com, the F1 pundit said:

"It's a shame they're leaving just now that they've come up with an incredible power unit that rivals that of Mercedes. It is always a shame if someone leaves after they have just accomplished something beautiful.”

With the developmental freeze on engines, it seems odd that Honda decided to leave. But, in reality, the freeze was a direct result of Honda’s exit. Red Bull, suddenly left without an engine partner and reluctant to become a customer team, lobbied heavily for the regulation.

