Red Bull ace Max Verstappen reportedly did not want the team to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda. Despite no official confirmation by Red Bull, many insiders believe it is only a matter of time before Tsunoda drives alongside Verstappen as his teammate.

Liam Lawson has endured a torrid time in the opening two races of the season. His performances have been anything but appealing, and it looks like he is set to be demoted back to Racing Bulls due to his results.

Yuki Tsunoda was overlooked for the same seat in winter, but the Japanese driver is expected to drive the Red Bull challenge in his home country at the Japanese Grand Prix.

However, reports indicate that Max was against this move and also made his opinion clear to the team. Red Bull has moved forward with the switch regardless.

Reliable Red Bull insider Erik van Haren reported that Max Verstappen disagreed with the management's decision to sack Liam Lawson just two races into the new season. Lawson's departure has reportedly not sat well with the 4-time F1 champion.

Lawson replaced Sergio Perez after the Mexican was sacked by Red Bull last season. However, the New Zealander rarely made any impact and qualified the slowest in China.

Max Verstappen feels Liam Lawson would be much quicker in Racing Bulls than Red Bull

Red Bull's Dutch star Max Verstappen has made a splendid admission about Liam Lawson. The 4-time F1 champion explained his reasoning behind his quotes.

Speaking to the above-mentioned source Verstappen said

“If you look at the difference between the two drivers at the other teams, they are all closer together. It also shows that our car is extremely tough."

The Dutchman also stated,

“I think if you put Liam in the Racing Bulls car, he will go faster. I really think so. That car is easier to drive than ours. I also notice that when I talk to Liam."

Verstappen is reportedly not happy with his team's decision as he lent his support to his current teammate Liam Lawson. This could be the final nail in the coffin for Max Verstappen's Red Bull tenure as well.

Verstappen's future has also been uncertain as many teams are keeping a tab on him. Rival team boss Toto Wolff is among the people who want to acquire the Dutch driver's services.

Verstappen finished the Chinese Grand Prix P4 and grabbed the third podium position in the sprint race. With Red Bull looking incredibly flaky, there is a good chance that Max Verstappen will find pastures new in 2026.

