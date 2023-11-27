Red Bull to pay hefty $7,445,817 entry fee for 2024 season as a result of its 2023 F1 success

Red Bull ended the 2023 F1 season with a bang as Max Verstappen yet again won another race, the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The Austrian-British team dominated the constructors' championship with a total of 860 points, while its drivers finished first and second in the drivers' championship. However, this level of dominance comes with a hefty cost.

According to Autosport, Red Bull will now have to pay a whopping $7,445,817 as an entry fee for the 2024 F1 season. For those who are not aware, F1 teams need to pay an entry fee for each season to compete in the sport.

Firstly, the base entry fee for any team is $657,837, on top of which they need to pay $6575 for each point they score throughout the previous season. Furthermore, the constructors' champions have to pay $7893 extra.

Expand Tweet

Since Red Bull scored 860 points, they will now have to pay a total of $7,445,817 to be able to race in the 2024 F1 season. This is a record-breaking entry fee in F1 since such a level of dominance, along with the fee inflation, has never been seen earlier.

The reigning world champions, along with every other team on the grid, need to pay this amount to the FIA by December 10, 2023, in order to enter the 2024 F1 season.

In comparison, the second-placed team, Mercedes, needs to pay $3,347,012, while the third-placed team, Ferrari, must pay $3,327,287.

Red Bull team boss jokes about biggest changes on RB19 being the livery

According to F1.com, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has humorously claimed that the biggest changes in RB19 throughout 2023 were only the special US race liveries. He pointed out that there were many teams like Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes challenging them throughout the season, but his team and car were still consistent enough in different circuits and conditions.

“The biggest changes we've had have been livery changes. At different times during the season, we've had different competitors, giving us a hard time, whether it was Aston Martin that started the season very strongly," Horner said.

Expand Tweet

“And then more recently, McLaren have really brought us a firm challenge at some very recent races, we've had Ferrari up there as well and Mercedes occasionally as well. So, it's been varying who the competitor has been. I think where we've been particularly strong is we've just managed to achieve that level of consistency across many different circuits, conditions, and circumstances,” added Horner.

Red Bull won every race in the 2023 F1 season, apart from the Singapore GP, where Carlos Sainz bagged a race win for Ferrari.