Red Bull publicly apologises to Max Verstappen for the team's disastrous F1 Hungarian GP

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen continued his early-season struggles with the balance of the RB21 and its working window at the 2025 Hungarian GP. The new Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, came on the radio after the race and publicly apologised to the Dutchman after the disastrous race weekend at Budapest.Max Verstappen's struggles with the RB21 began as early as the practice session at the Hungaroring. The Dutchman complained about the tires and the car sliding all over the place as if he were driving on ice. The team made changes to the car between Friday and Saturday, but that wasn't of any great help.The Red Bull RB21 is known to struggle around the slow-speed corners, and the Hungaroring is full of those. Verstappen only managed P8 in the qualifying session, and the race only got worse from that point on for the Dutchman.Starting P8, Max Verstappen made up a place in the first couple of laps by overtaking Lance Stroll, but was then stuck behind Gabriel Bortoleto. Red Bull then decided to pit the Dutchman early and undercut the likes of Bortoleto and Fernando Alonso. However, those drivers opted for the one-stop, which was the faster strategy.Verstappen, on the other hand, came out in traffic and was stuck behind the likes of Lewis Hamilton. After Alonso and Bortoleto finally made their only pitstops, Red Bull persisted in keeping the four-time champion out on track, but his hard tires weren't good enough, as the Dutchman eventually pitted.Max Verstappen finished the race in P9, behind Liam Lawson, and Laurent Mekies came on the radio after the race and apologised to his driver. The Red Bull Team Principal said,“Sorry Max, we didn’t give you the car you deserve but thanks for trying as hard as you did. We move forward.”Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull after the British GP, with the former VCARB Team Principal replacing him as the Boss at the Milton Keynes based team.Max Verstappen is under investigation for his move on Lewis Hamilton After the first pitstop, Max Verstappen, on the fresh rubber, overtook a few drivers before catching up to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari. The seven-time F1 champion started on hard tires, with the Dutchman being stuck behind the Briton for multiple laps.In the end, Verstappen made an aggressive divebomb into Turn 4 on Lap 30, and Lewis Hamilton had to take avoiding actions. Red Bull’s social media team uploaded a tweet about the same, which read,“Lap 30: Max scares Lewis off the road at Turn 4 and is up to P11 👏”The same move was noted by race control and taken under investigation. However, a notification soon popped up revealing that the same will be investigated after the race.