Red Bull Racing’s RB20 pictures leaked ahead of their 2024 F1 car reveal

Reigning Constructors' champions Red Bull Racing's upcoming challenger, RB20's livery has been leaked ahead of the 2024 season.

As the racing community gears up for an exciting season ahead, teams have followed the customary trend of revealing their liveries for the upcoming season. American outfit Haas F1 was the first team to showcase it's 2024 car, the VF-24.

Other teams followed suit, including the likes of Williams, Stake and Visa CashApp RB, each of them revealing their 2024 challengers. The most recent additions were Scuderia Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes, with all three heavyweights showcasing their liveries within a span of two days.

With Red Bull Racing being the only team left to reveal its 2024 challenger, fans have been eagerly awaiting the official reveal of the RB20 car. After the RB19 was a massive success for the team in the 2023 campaign, fans expect a similar fate for the upcoming vehicle.

As fans wait for the Austrian outfit to officially reveal its livery, a recent post from X (formerly Twitter) account Fastest Pitstop shared pictures of Red Bull's leaked livery.

The duo of reigning three-time F1 Drivers' champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, will pilot the two RB20 vehicles in the 2024 season.

Team principal Christian Horner to attend Red Bull's RB20 launch event

As the team looks forward to launching its livery for the upcoming season, the reigning Constructors' champion finds itself embroiled in controversy off the tracks.

Team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour within the Milton Keynes-based camp. The allegations led to the Austrian outfit launching an internal investigation as Horner's future with the team remains uncertain.

While the Brit has reportedly maintained his innocence, rumors have swirled around with reports suggesting that Horner's tenure with the team could come to an anti-climatic end before the 2024 campaign.

However, amidst the turmoil, BBC Sport reports that Christian Horner will make his first public appearance following the allegations. Scheduled to take place at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, the event is expected to draw significant attention from both fans and the media.

While it remains unclear whether Horner will directly address the allegations against him, his presence is certain to dominate discussions surrounding the team. Inquiries directed towards Horner and drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are likely to focus on the allegations, overshadowing the excitement surrounding the RB20's reveal.