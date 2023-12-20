AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has reportedly revealed that their 2024 F1 car will be using the Red Bull RB19's front suspension. The Italian team is currently going through major managerial and brand changes. Along with that, they will be taking a lot of inspiration from the 2023 championship-winning machine developed by their senior team.

Speaking to motorsport-total.com, Peter Bayer said that AlphaTauri will use their own rear suspension and the RB19's front suspension. He further claimed that the technical regulations allow his team to use Red Bull's front suspension in their car. Hence, they are going ahead with it.

“Next year, we will continue with our current rear and use the Red Bull front suspension from their current car at the front. There have been years when we have done something different for various reasons. But we have the opportunity to do it, and the regulations allow it, so we will do it, like a number of other teams,” he said.

Bayer further added that since the Italian team will be developing a brand new chassis for 2024, they will have the opportunity to borrow some more parts from Red Bull as well.

“It also has many advantages. We will be developing and manufacturing a new chassis for next year, so we have the opportunity to take over some parts,” he said.

Red Bull team boss talks about AlphaTauri's new management

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently spoke about AlphaTauri's new name and their new CEO and team principal. On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he initially denied commenting on the new official name of the team, stating that they themselves would reveal it in due time.

"Not yet; I'm sure they'll be the first to tell you when there is, but nothing...nothing yet," he said.

Furthermore, Horner praised CEO Peter Bayer and new team principal Laurent Mekies, claiming that their arrival will fuel new fire inside the team to perform.

"They [AlphaTauri] have new management coming in, with Peter Bayer as CEO and Laurent Mekies as team principal. And they're both competitive guys, they are both, you know, want to compete to, you know, to move the team forward and, so it has a new drive behind it," he added.

The Faenza-based team ended the 2023 F1 season in eighth place with only 25 points.