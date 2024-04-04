"Red Bull RB20 spaceship" - American rapper Pusha T releases a freestyle verse for the Austrian team

American rapper Pusha T has released a freestyle verse for the Red Bull F1 team ahead of their 20th anniversary in the sport.

The Austrian team entered the sport in 2005 after they took over the Jaguar F1 team and since then has grown to become one of the dominant teams in F1 history. They won four championships in a row from 2010 to 2013 and reclaimed that honor again in the 2022 season.

The rapper, in his verse, called the RB20 a 'Spaceship' while also shedding light on the dominant 2023 campaign where the Milton-Keynes outfit won 21 out of 22 races. He said:

"Red Bull Racing, Red Bull pacing, F1 RB20 Space ship, 20th anniversary,tIt’s time for a facelift, six times champions, for working through the grave shift, 21 out of 22 races in 23 F1 circuit is simple math to me.

"The audacity, Just imagine the check, Imagine the flex, When [Max] Verstappen ask for me, Passionately, No rappers faster than me, See him, Spanish Grand Prix, D-R-S’s drag free, The Milton Keynes family, We dynasty building."

Expand Tweet

Red Bull star Max Verstappen hails Suzuka International Circuit as one of his favorites

Max Verstappen hailed the track at the Japanese GP as one of his favorites, while also calling it intimidating. In his pre-race press conference, the three-time world champion previewed the upcoming race weekend and pointed out some facets of the Suzuka International Circuit.

"Yeah, it's definitely one of my favorites. It's quite intimidating, I think, the first time you actually drive around the track. That's how I found it. It probably doesn't help. It was also the first time you drove a proper F1 car around here," Verstappen said (as quoted by fia.com).

"Yeah, it's a lot of fun when the car is also really hooked up. But a car that is just very stable gives you a lot of confidence and then you can really push sector one, which for me is the best part of the track."

Verstappen is heading into Suzuka in similar circumstances to 2023, with his race-winning streak being broken by Carlos Sainz. In last year's Japanese GP, he displayed one of the most dominant performances of the season and completely blew off the competition.

The Red Bull superstar is eyeing a hattrick of race wins at the iconic track and will want to get back to winning ways after his brake failure in Melbourne.