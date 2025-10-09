Red Bull reject a mammoth $2,300,000,000 offer for sister F1 team Racing Bulls - Reports

It is being reported that Red Bull have rejected a mammoth $2.3 billion offer for its sister team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls recently. The Austrian brand has operated with two outfits since its early years in the sport, with the sister team serving as a platform for junior drivers to showcase their skills and move up to the senior team.

On its own, the Faenza-based outfit have given opportunities to some of the biggest names in the sport like Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen over the years before they moved to Red Bull.

Since the start of the 2017 season, F1 teams have become more popular and profitable under the leadership of owners Liberty Media and have grown multi-fold over the last couple of years in terms of valuation. On his blog, the Green Notebook, F1 journalist Joe Saward revealed that Red Bull was offered $2.3 billion to sell off its sister team recently, which the Austrian team rejected, as he wrote:

"I am reliably informed that Red Bull recently turned down an offer of $2.3 billion from investors wanting to purchase the Racing Bulls team. The Austrian drinks company is getting about one offer a month, the previous highest bid being for $2 billion in August."

There have been reports floating in the media over the last couple of months that the Milton Keynes-based outfit could be looking to sell VCARB, but neither party has yet to confirm these rumors.

F1 pundit reflects a major shakedown in relation to Red Bull and VCARB for next year

Three-time W Series champion and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Chadwick revealed that Red Bull should give opportunities to two new names in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team in their bid to find a new star driver.

While appearing on the Sky F1 Show, the Williams F1 ambassador reflected and said:

“I think they might, and if they do, I think it’s very obvious that it’s because they are constantly looking to try and find the next Max Verstappen. They want to find drivers who are the next superstars in Formula 1. If they, in my opinion, just keep the same line-up as they’ve got, then they know that those two drivers aren’t going to be Red Bull Racing drivers.

“They aren’t going to be drivers who are ever going to be within a tenth or so of Max, which is what they really need. Are they better off just trying something new, putting someone new in, a young driver, they might find [something] like they have with Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.”

The Austrian team are yet to announce its drivers' lineup for the Faenza-based outfit for the 2026 season.

