Red Bull would be relieved after Sergio Perez's poor weekend in Australia according to Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels that the Red Bull F1 team would be relieved that Sergio Perez had a poor weekend at the F1 Australian GP.

The Mexican driver was just a point away from the reigning double world champion and his teammate Max Verstappen in the championship after his win in Jeddah. However, Perez had a disastrous qualifying in Melbourne after he went out off his on his first lap and finished P20.

While analyzing the race on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"I think in reality Red Bull were actually quite relieved that had happened because as I said he [Perez] came from Saudi Arabia as the winner of the race and I didn't see it in the media but apparently he’d been saying things like, 'Oh yeah. I can win this championship.'

"Red Bull were like, 'Whoa hang on Sergio. Just take it, cool mate, you know you are number two to Max Verstappen.' I think this was like a reality check of now you know that you're not Max Verstappen. I think there was a little bit of relief at Red Bull."

“I think it’s as much as we could do, I mean when you’re sat in those positions" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez mentioned that finishing P5 was the best he could do starting from the back of the grid after a dismal qualifying in Melbourne.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"Yeah, I think it’s as much as we could do, I mean when you’re sat in those positions. I had a really good start at the restart, the first standing start I did. I had that really good one, I jumped like, three, four places, but then it was a massive mess."

"I had to back out of it, otherwise, I wouldn’t finish. When we looked where we started and how difficult it was to pass with the DRS train that we ended up [in], we managed to limit a bit the damage from yesterday.”

He added:

“I think we managed to improve. We changed a lot of things on the car, so hopefully, that will help us a lot… I could not really get any further than I did, so let’s look forward for Baku to make sure we sort out our issues and come back strong.”

It will be interesting if Red Bull will respond to Windsor's comments and keep providing both their drivers with equal machinery throughout the season.

