Red Bull to reportedly introduce major upgrade in Imola promising stronger pace

Red Bull will reportedly introduce a major upgrade package during the Imola Grand Prix later this season to gain more pace.

After a strong season-opening race in Bahrain, Red Bull took the lead in the championship with a 1-2 finish as Max Verstappen won the Grand Prix followed by his teammate Sergio Perez. The team looked strong as the only team close to their pace; Ferrari, did not catch up during the race.

This pace could get stronger as Red Bull are reported to introduce a major upgrade package at Imola. The Imola Grand Prix is scheduled to be held later in May this year. When asked, team advisor Helmut Marko only grinned, saying:

"Let's see."

The Austrian team has been on a winning spree since the new aerodynamic regulations were introduced in 2022 with Max Verstappen winning three consecutive world championships since 2021.

Post the pre-season testing and during the qualifying session in Bahrain, it was expected that other teams might pose a challenge to RBR, however, the race just proved their pace. Verstappen extended his lead by almost a second at the end of the first lap.

Jos Verstappen suggests tension in Red Bull amidst Christian Horner row

Despite their extremely competitive stance on the grid, Red Bull is suggested to be in internal turmoil after team principal Christian Horner was accused of "inappropriate and controlling" behavior by one of his employees.

Although the allegations against him were cleared after an internal investigation, some screenshots of conversations allegedly between Horner and the employee were leaked.

Owing to all the drama, Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, stated that Red Bull potentially remains in trouble because of Horner. He told The Daily Mail:

"There is tension here while he remains in position."

"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

The texts in the leaked pictures were reportedly sexually suggestive, but there has been no confirmation yet if the screenshots were real.

Horner has served as the team's principal since its inception in 2005. Under his guidance, the team has won six constructors' and seven drivers' world championships.

After the first round of the 2024 F1 season as well, RBR is seemingly ahead of the rest of the grid. Although Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari seemed like he could pose a challenge to Sergio Perez, he finished the race behind him as the latter had pitted for the softer compound.